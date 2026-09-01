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UAE weather: Rain, fog and blowing dust forecast in days ahead

Convective clouds could bring rain to eastern areas from Tuesday through Friday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Unsettled conditions expected to continue through the end of the week.
Unsettled conditions expected to continue through the end of the week.
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Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Tuesday, with unsettled conditions expected to continue through the end of the working week as convective clouds repeatedly develop over eastern areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects Tuesday to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming in the east during the afternoon and potentially bringing rainfall. Temperatures are also forecast to ease, particularly in western areas.

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Dubai is expected to reach 43°C, with a low of 31°C, while Abu Dhabi will record a high of 41°C and a low of 28°C. The highest temperature is forecast in Liwa at 45°C, followed by Al Ain at 44°C.

Humidity will increase on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times over western waters and reaching 40 km/h.

The unsettled pattern is expected to persist on Wednesday, when convective clouds could again develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and bring rain. Winds may strengthen at times, stirring up dust in western areas, while the Arabian Gulf could become rough at times in the west.

On Thursday, rain-bearing convective clouds are again forecast to form in the east during the afternoon, accompanied by another drop in temperatures. Fog or mist could develop over some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Friday morning, while winds could reach 40 km/h and raise dust.

Conditions on Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with another chance of afternoon rain from convective clouds in eastern areas. Humidity is expected to increase overnight in some western areas, while freshening winds may continue to cause blowing dust.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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