Convective clouds could develop in eastern areas Saturday, with inland highs reaching 48C
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 48C in parts of the UAE on Saturday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and freshening winds likely to stir up dust.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country, with humidity increasing overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas. The NCM is the UAE’s federal weather authority.
Inland temperatures are expected to range from 43C to 48C, compared with 39C to 45C across coastal areas and islands. Mountain areas will see highs of between 30C and 37C.
Winds will generally blow from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h along the coast and up to 40 km/h across internal and mountainous areas. Freshening winds could cause blowing dust, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Conditions on Sunday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist. Winds could reach 35 km/h, with both seas remaining slight.
On Monday, convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Coastal areas may see fog or mist overnight and into Tuesday morning, while winds could strengthen to 40 km/h and cause blowing dust.
The chance of rain increases on Tuesday, when convective clouds developing in eastern areas could produce rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to fall, particularly in western areas. Humid conditions overnight into Wednesday morning could lead to fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
By Wednesday, rain-bearing convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon. Winds may reach 40 km/h and cause blowing dust and sand, while the Arabian Gulf could become rough at times in western areas.