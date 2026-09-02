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UAE weather forecast: Four days of rain, dust and fog expected as temperatures hit 47°C

Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern areas, with mist possible overnight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain, dust and fog are forecast across the UAE this week as temperatures climb to 47°C, with convective clouds bringing showers over eastern and southern areas.
Rain, dust and fog are forecast across the UAE this week as temperatures climb to 47°C, with convective clouds bringing showers over eastern and southern areas.
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Dubai: Rain could fall over parts of the UAE on Wednesday as temperatures reach as high as 47°C and winds raise dust in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas by the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen at times, causing blowing dust particularly in western areas.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 47°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 37°C to 42°C. Mountain temperatures will peak at between 30°C and 36°C.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, bringing a chance of mist over some coastal and internal areas.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas and bring further rainfall. Winds could reach 45 km/h during cloud activity, stirring up dust and reducing visibility. Fog or mist is also possible early on Friday.

The chance of afternoon rain will persist over eastern and southern areas through the weekend, although temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday. On Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas that could bring rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will blow at 10-25 km/h, strengthening at times to 35 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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