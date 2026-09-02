Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern areas, with mist possible overnight
Dubai: Rain could fall over parts of the UAE on Wednesday as temperatures reach as high as 47°C and winds raise dust in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas by the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen at times, causing blowing dust particularly in western areas.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 47°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 37°C to 42°C. Mountain temperatures will peak at between 30°C and 36°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, bringing a chance of mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas and bring further rainfall. Winds could reach 45 km/h during cloud activity, stirring up dust and reducing visibility. Fog or mist is also possible early on Friday.
The chance of afternoon rain will persist over eastern and southern areas through the weekend, although temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday. On Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas that could bring rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will blow at 10-25 km/h, strengthening at times to 35 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea