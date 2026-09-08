NCM forecasts stronger winds on Tuesday, with fog and mist possible later this week
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 46°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with freshening winds expected to cause blowing dust during the day and clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon. The country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Temperatures in internal areas will reach between 42°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 44°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 30°C to 36°C.
Humidity could reach 85 per cent in coastal and mountainous areas, while minimum temperatures could fall to 23°C in the mountains.
South-easterly to north-easterly winds will blow at 10-25km/h, reaching 35km/h across coastal, internal and mountainous areas. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected on Wednesday before humidity increases later in the week.
The NCM forecast a probability of mist over some coastal areas on Thursday night and Friday morning, while fog or mist could develop over coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning.
On Saturday, convective clouds could form over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds are forecast to strengthen to 40km/h, while fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and on Sunday morning.