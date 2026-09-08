GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 46°C as blowing dust, clouds expected this week

NCM forecasts stronger winds on Tuesday, with fog and mist possible later this week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE temperatures to soar between 42°C and 46°C inland, with dusty winds, high coastal humidity and clouds over eastern and southern areas.
UAE temperatures to soar between 42°C and 46°C inland, with dusty winds, high coastal humidity and clouds over eastern and southern areas.
Supplied

Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 46°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with freshening winds expected to cause blowing dust during the day and clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon. The country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures in internal areas will reach between 42°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 44°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 30°C to 36°C.

Humidity could reach 85 per cent in coastal and mountainous areas, while minimum temperatures could fall to 23°C in the mountains.

South-easterly to north-easterly winds will blow at 10-25km/h, reaching 35km/h across coastal, internal and mountainous areas. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected on Wednesday before humidity increases later in the week.

The NCM forecast a probability of mist over some coastal areas on Thursday night and Friday morning, while fog or mist could develop over coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Saturday, convective clouds could form over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds are forecast to strengthen to 40km/h, while fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and on Sunday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temperatures up to 45°C on Monday, with clouds building over eastern and southern regions, stronger winds and rising humidity expected.

UAE braces for 45°C heat as clouds and winds pick up

2m read
Rain, dust and fog are forecast across the UAE this week as temperatures climb to 47°C, with convective clouds bringing showers over eastern and southern areas.

Rain, dust and fog forecast in UAE as heat hits 47°C

2m read
Partly cloudy conditions across the country, with humidity increasing overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

UAE temperatures to hit 48°C with blowing dust and rain

2m read
Eastern and southern regions may see afternoon showers, with dusty winds at times.

UAE braces for rain this weekend: What to expect

2m read