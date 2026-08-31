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UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49°C Monday before rain chances return Tuesday

Inland temperatures could reach 49C on Monday, with winds stirring up blowing dust

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 49°C in inland parts of the UAE on Monday, with blowing dust and rising humidity expected before a more unsettled spell brings possible rain and lower temperatures from Tuesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and reaching 40 km/h in inland areas. The stronger winds could raise dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. 

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Inland temperatures are expected to range from 44°C to 49°C, compared with highs of 40°C to 45°C along the coast and islands. Mountain areas could reach between 30°C and 37°C.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.

Conditions are forecast to begin changing on Tuesday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and bring rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to fall, particularly in western parts of the country.

Winds could again reach 40 km/h, while the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in western waters. The Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday, with convective clouds again possible over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity overnight could produce mist across some coastal and internal areas, while fresh winds may cause blowing dust in western areas.

A further drop in temperatures is forecast on Thursday, when rain-bearing clouds could again form over eastern parts of the UAE. Fog or mist may develop overnight into Friday morning, while winds could reach 40 km/h.

By Friday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with another chance of convective clouds and rainfall in eastern areas during the afternoon.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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