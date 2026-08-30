Fog or mist may form in western areas early Monday before rain chances increase Tuesday
Dubai: Temperatures could climb to 49°C in inland parts of the UAE on Sunday, with humid conditions overnight raising the prospect of fog or mist before a more unsettled spell brings possible rain from Tuesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with humidity increasing overnight and into Monday morning across some western areas. Fog or mist could develop, while winds will remain light to moderate and freshen at times.
Inland areas are expected to record highs of between 44°C and 49°C, while temperatures along the coast and islands will range from 40C to 45°C. Mountain areas are forecast to reach between 30°C and 37°C.
Winds will generally blow from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Conditions will stay fair to partly cloudy on Monday, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will again build overnight, with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas by Tuesday morning.
Winds could strengthen to 40 km/h on Monday and stir up blowing dust in exposed areas, although seas are forecast to remain slight.
The weather is expected to become more unsettled on Tuesday, when convective clouds developing over eastern parts of the country could bring rainfall. Temperatures are also forecast to fall, particularly in western areas.
Humid conditions overnight into Wednesday may again produce fog or mist across some coastal and internal areas. Winds could reach 40 km/h, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to become slight to moderate and rough at times in western waters.
The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday, with convective clouds again possible over eastern areas during the afternoon. Fresh winds may cause blowing dust, while rougher conditions could persist in western parts of the Arabian Gulf.
By Thursday, rain-bearing clouds could develop over both eastern and southern areas. Fog or mist may form again overnight across some coastal and internal areas, while winds of up to 40 km/h could continue to raise dust.
The outlook marks a shift from Sunday’s intense heat towards a more changeable start to September, with lower temperatures in some areas accompanied by recurring fog, stronger winds and increasing chances of rain.