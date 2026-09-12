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Watch: Rain falls on Al Quaa road south of Al Ain

Humidity is expected to rise overnight, raising the chance of fog by Monday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Rain fell along Al Quaa road south of Al Ain on Saturday, as parts of the UAE experienced changing weather conditions.
Rain fell along Al Quaa road south of Al Ain on Saturday, as parts of the UAE experienced changing weather conditions.
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Al Ain: Rain fell along Al Quaa road south of Al Ain on Saturday, accompanied by lightning, while forecasters predicted more clouds over eastern parts of the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology said conditions on Sunday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east.

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Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are both expected to remain slight.

Temperatures are forecast to remain high, with Al Ain expected to reach 45°C, falling to 30°C overnight. Liwa is forecast to record the country’s highest temperature at 47°C, while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to reach 43°C and Dubai 42°C.

Humidity in Al Ain is forecast to range from 15 to 75 per cent.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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UAE weatherAbu Dhabi,

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