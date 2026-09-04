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Rain possible in eastern UAE as temperatures reach 46°C

Temperatures could reach 46°C inland, with winds of up to 45 km/h in some areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy across much of the country, with clouds expected to build during the afternoon in the east and south.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy across much of the country, with clouds expected to build during the afternoon in the east and south.
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Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Friday as convective clouds develop over eastern and southern areas, while temperatures rise to as high as 46°C inland, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy across much of the country, with clouds expected to build during the afternoon in the east and south. Some could become convective and bring rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, but could strengthen around clouds, reaching 45 km/h and stirring up dust and sand.

Temperatures will range from 41°C to 46°C in internal areas, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 30°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.

Humidity is forecast to increase on Friday night and into Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of mist forming. Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

Rain chance continues into Saturday

The possibility of unsettled weather will persist on Saturday, when convective clouds could again develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and produce rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, while humid conditions overnight could lead to mist over some coastal locations on Sunday morning.

By Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with some eastern clouds potentially becoming convective during the afternoon, although the NCM forecast does not specifically indicate rainfall.

The weather is expected to become more settled on Monday and Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and no rain indicated in the current forecast.

Winds over the weekend and early next week will generally range from 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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