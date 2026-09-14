Silicon Central Mall partners with Keeta as the first hub for Dubai’s Drone Delivery Service

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager- Dubai & Northern Emirates of Line Investments & Property L.L.C, said, ‘‘Silicon Central Mall is delighted to be part of the launch of Keeta Drone’s food delivery service in Dubai, marking an important step in the adoption of drone delivery and offering customers a faster, and more seamless convenient service. At Silicon Central, we continuously explore innovative ways to enhance the overall visitor experience. Initiatives like this add a new dimension to the mall, offering visitors the opportunity to experience emerging technologies. We are pleased to collaborate on initiatives that bring new and exciting experiences to our community.”