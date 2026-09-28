Keeta marks first anniversary in the UAE, celebrates nationwide growth and impact

Nationwide growth, built for the local market

Keeta’s expansion across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah has gone hand in hand with continuous localisation, adapting the platform to how UAE customers order and to the dynamics of a fast-moving, increasingly digital market. That focus on innovation has included piloting technology and backing every order with Keeta’s on-time delivery promise.

Empowering merchants and SMEs

From the outset, Keeta has set out to grow alongside the restaurants and small businesses that define the UAE’s food landscape. Ahead of launch, the Keeta UAE Founding Vendor Programme – built around zero set-up costs, launch visibility and long-term growth tools – gave merchants the opportunity to join from day one. Since then, Keeta has onboarded more than 10,000 restaurant and merchant brands, representing more than 40,000 locations across the UAE, and brought together a diverse mix of home-grown favourites like Harees al fareej and Kuwaiti Cuisine and alongside international brands like Dunkin, Nando's, WingStop and Papa Johns Pizza.

Keeta has also moved beyond onboarding to structured SME support.This year, it launched the UAE edition of Programme ABAAD, a dedicated initiative designed to help Emirati-owned F&B SMEs strengthen their readiness for growth in the digital economy. The programme began with its first phase delivered in collaboration with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Dubai Chambers.

Supporting rider well-being

Every order depends on the delivery partners who fulfil it, and Keeta’s first year has included practical investment in their safety, well-being and recognition. Across the UAE, Keeta introduced a network of air-conditioned hubs and dedicated rider support spaces offering cold drinks and seating during the summer months. It also collaborated with local authorities on initiatives promoting delivery safety and supporting rider health and well-being during the summer months.

Contributing to UAE communities

Keeta has also put its platform and technology behind local causes. During Ramadan this year, it introduced KeeShare, an in-app initiative that lets customers add an extra meal to their order to share with their delivery rider, with meals prepared by more than 1,200 participating restaurants across the UAE. Keeta also collaborated with Ourwatr, a home-grown UAE water SME, to widen access to locally produced mineral water, channelling a portion of every bottle to community programmes through the Beit Al Khair Society.

Most recently, Keeta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai’s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to explore digital donation solutions in support of the Bread for All initiative, developed by the Foundation’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy. The initiative aims to provide fresh bread and hot meals free of charge to eligible beneficiaries through dedicated smart machines operating around the clock, and the collaboration will explore integrating donation options into the Keeta app to help extend the initiative’s reach and strengthen its long-term sustainability.

Building for the UAE, for the long term

As it enters its second year, Keeta’s focus is on strengthening these foundations: developing its technology and services around local needs, deepening merchant and rider partnerships, expanding community collaboration, and continuing to work with government entities and local authorities across the UAE.

“One year is an important milestone, but for us it is still the beginning,” added Xie. “By working closely with local authorities, merchants, delivery partners and community organisations, our ambition is to keep building Keeta around the people we serve, and to be a trusted, long-term part of the UAE’s technology and delivery ecosystem.”