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Abu Dhabi orders temporary closure of cafe over food safety violations

Food watchdog closes Abu Dhabi cafe deemed risk to public health

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Cafe faces temporary closure as inspectors flag ongoing safety lapses
Cafe faces temporary closure as inspectors flag ongoing safety lapses

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the temporary administrative closure of The Original Lessi Cafe – Sole Proprietorship L.L.C. – Branch in Abu Dhabi over repeated food safety violations.

The café, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-2625289-2, was found to have violated Law No. 2 of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and related regulations, with the violations considered a risk to public health.

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Repeated food safety violations

According to ADAFSA, its food control report found repeated food safety violations at the establishment, along with a failure to implement effective corrective measures.

The authority said the situation required immediate intervention to protect food safety and consumer health.

When can the café reopen?

ADAFSA said the closure will remain in effect as long as the reasons for the decision persist.

The café may resume operations once it has corrected the violations, fulfilled all requirements for carrying out the activity and removed the causes that led to the closure.

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