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Fire reported at factory in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Fire reported at factory in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out this afternoon, Tuesday, September 8, at a factory in the Musaffah area, ICAD 3.

Authorities are responding to the incident, while Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information and updates.

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Further details about the cause of the fire, any injuries or damage, and the ongoing response were not immediately provided.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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