Fire reported at factory in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information
Abu Dhabi Police teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out this afternoon, Tuesday, September 8, at a factory in the Musaffah area, ICAD 3.
Authorities are responding to the incident, while Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information and updates.
Further details about the cause of the fire, any injuries or damage, and the ongoing response were not immediately provided.