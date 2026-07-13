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Fire at Zayed Military City warehouse brought under control, no injuries reported

UAE Ministry of Defence says blaze involved wood and old ammunition

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The ministry said the fire had been fully contained.
The ministry said the fire had been fully contained.
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Firefighting teams from the UAE Armed Forces have brought a fire under control after it broke out at a warehouse in Zayed Military City.

The Ministry of Defence said the blaze resulted from the burning of some wood and old ammunition inside one of the warehouses.

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Authorities confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

In a statement, the ministry said the fire had been fully contained and urged the public to rely on official sources for updates and information regarding the incident.

No further details on the cause of the fire were immediately released.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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