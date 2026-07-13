Fire at Zayed Military City warehouse brought under control, no injuries reported

UAE Ministry of Defence says blaze involved wood and old ammunition
Firefighting teams from the UAE Armed Forces have brought a fire under control after it broke out at a warehouse in Zayed Military City.
The Ministry of Defence said the blaze resulted from the burning of some wood and old ammunition inside one of the warehouses.
Authorities confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
In a statement, the ministry said the fire had been fully contained and urged the public to rely on official sources for updates and information regarding the incident.
No further details on the cause of the fire were immediately released.