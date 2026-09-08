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Abu Dhabi traffic update: Heavy delays reported in Musaffah, Mohamed Bin Zayed City

Heavy congestion is reported around the ME9, ME10 and ME11 intersections in MBZ City

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Motorists heading towards central Abu Dhabi can check live traffic conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.
Motorists heading towards central Abu Dhabi can check live traffic conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.
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Commuters travelling through Abu Dhabi’s industrial and southern districts are facing significant delays this morning, with congestion building around key junctions in Musaffah and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, according to Google Maps live traffic data.

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City centre traffic remains moderate

Traffic in Abu Dhabi is moving at a moderate pace, with the main E10 corridor through Al Nahyan, Al Manhal and Al Khalidiyah seeing steady traffic flow.

A minor build-up has been recorded near the W14/E22 junction close to Khalifa University and Mubadala Tower, while brief slowdowns have also been reported around Al Wahda Mall and Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station as commuter traffic joins the E10.

Traffic around the Corniche and Al Bateen is comparatively lighter, according to live traffic data.

Musaffah and Mohamed Bin Zayed City face heavier congestion

The heaviest congestion is concentrated around the ME9, ME10 and ME11 intersections in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, with traffic queues extending towards Al Falah Street and the Mafraq Industrial Area.

Motorists travelling from Musaffah Industrial and ICAD towards the city centre should allow extra time for their journeys.

Khalifa City and Zayed City see moderate traffic

Moderate congestion has also been reported along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, particularly near the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City interchange and the approach towards Baniyas.

Areas around Zayed University and Abu Dhabi University are seeing comparatively lighter traffic.

Plan ahead for southern district commutes

Drivers travelling through Musaffah and Mohamed Bin Zayed City should build in extra time, as congestion in these areas remains among the heaviest in the city. Motorists heading towards central Abu Dhabi can check live traffic conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.

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