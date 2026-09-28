Major Abu Dhabi highways, residential areas gridlocked on Monday morning
Abu Dhabi motorists are facing heavy traffic on several major roads and residential areas on Monday morning, according to live Google Maps traffic data.
Heavy congestion is being reported across parts of Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, Al Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, with several stretches marked red or dark red on the live traffic map.
The main areas reporting heavy traffic include:
Mohamed Bin Zayed City – Heavy traffic reported around ME11.
Shakhbout City – Congestion reported around MSH44.
Al Saadiyat Island – Heavy traffic around SDE2.
Al Danah – Traffic slowdowns reported around E1 01.
Yas Island – Heavy traffic at several locations, including YS3 05, YS7 and YN7.
Traffic is also heavy on several key routes:
E10 – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street:
A dark-red stretch is reported on the westbound carriageway north of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, towards the bridge area near the power station and Sas Al Nakhl.
E22 – Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street:
A red traffic stretch is reported near Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and the Al Maqta area.
E30 – Rawdat Al Reef Street:
A long westbound stretch is showing heavy congestion south of Rabdan and Al Qana, towards the E30/E22 interchange and LLH Hospital Musaffah area.
Some orange and yellow sections are also visible on the traffic map, indicating slower-moving traffic.
These include:
E10 near Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, where traffic is slowing on westbound service roads.
E22 southbound towards Musaffah, with slow spots towards Sector 13 and Khalifa City.
E30/E22 interchange, where congestion is building around connecting ramps near LLH Hospital Musaffah.
Live traffic data also shows minor accidents in Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Al Rahah, which could add to delays in the surrounding areas.
Motorists are advised to check live traffic conditions before setting off and allow extra time for their Monday morning journeys.