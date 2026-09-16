Abu Dhabi traffic: Heavy congestion reported on E22, E30

Drivers heading towards Khalifa City and Mussafah are facing delays in the area
Heavy traffic is reported on several major roads in Abu Dhabi this morning, with significant congestion on E22 and E30, according to Google Maps live traffic data.
Traffic is particularly slow around the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque interchange, with congestion on E22 extending towards the Rabdan junction with E30.
Drivers heading towards Khalifa City, Mazyad Mall and Mussafah are facing delays in the area.
Heavy traffic is also reported on E30, Al Rawdah Road, around MBZ City. Slow-moving traffic stretches from the Etimad Holding/Dalma Mall Outlet area towards the An Nisayah Street junction near Mafraq.
Traffic is also slow around the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre and Mafraq Traffic Department.
In central Abu Dhabi, moderate to heavy traffic is reported on E22 near Al Wahda Mall and Mubadala Tower, with further congestion on Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street in Al Nahyan and around Mushrif Mall on Al Dhafrah Street.
Motorists travelling between Abu Dhabi city centre, Khalifa City and Mussafah should allow extra time and check live traffic conditions before setting out.
Traffic conditions are based on live Google Maps data and may change throughout the morning.