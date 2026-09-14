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Abu Dhabi morning traffic: Major roads see smooth movement

Most key routes remain clear, although some sections show signs of slower traffic

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Major highways remain largely clear, but motorists should watch for local delays and restrictions.
Major highways remain largely clear, but motorists should watch for local delays and restrictions.
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Abu Dhabi: Traffic remains largely smooth on key routes across Abu Dhabi, although motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic and restrictions on some stretches.

Traffic across Abu Dhabi was moving smoothly on several major roads this morning, according to Google Maps, with most of the main routes marked green.

The map showed largely clear traffic conditions on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street (E10), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (E20) and Al Ain Road (E22).

However, some sections of the road network displayed yellow and red markings, indicating slower traffic and potential delays for commuters.

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Motorists travelling along E20, particularly around its connecting routes, may encounter localised slowdowns. Similar conditions were visible on parts of E11 and E22, although most stretches of these highways remained green.

Other major roads, including E30, E14 and E75, also appeared largely clear on the map.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, particularly when travelling through junctions and connecting roads where traffic may slow down. They are also urged to check official traffic updates before setting off.

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