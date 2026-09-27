Red and orange fog alerts have been issued as visibility drops across parts of Abu Dhabi
Heavy fog has reduced visibility across parts of Abu Dhabi, prompting authorities to activate 80km/h speed limits on several major roads.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued fog alerts covering the period from 11pm on September 26 to 10am on September 27, warning of fog and mist in coastal and inland areas.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The speed reduction system has been activated at 80km/h on several routes, including:
Al-Shuwaib Road — Al-Khadra Bridge to Al-Shuwaib Bridge
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Road — Al Fuqa'a to Al Khudr Bridge
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road — Ajman Bridge to Saih Al-Sadirah
Al-Qouaa Road — Al-Qouaa to Rezein
Um Al-Zamoul Road — Bukariyah to Al-Qowa
Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road — Ruwayyah Al Reef Bridge to Al Shahama
Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rumah to Al Sad
Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road — Ajman Bridge to Shahama
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road — Saih Souh Bridge to Al Falah Bridge
Al-Fayha Road — Sih Shu'ayb to Al-Fayha Bridge
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road — Tarif Bridge to Port Bridge
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road — Al Mughira Bridge to Port Bridge
Taf Road — Suwayhan Roundabout to Al-Faiah Bridge
Sweihan Road — Tilal Sweihan Roundabout to Sweihan Roundabout
Ahmed Khamis Al Hamili Road — Abu Al Abyad Bridge to Zayed City
Sheikh Salem bin Butti Road — Zayed City Bridge to Liwa
Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rumah to Al Khazna
Sheikh Salama Bint Butti Road — Zayed City Bridge to Liwa
Sweihan Road — Tilal Sweihan Roundabout to Zayed Military City Roundabout
Muhammad Al-Falahi Al-Yasi Road — Zayed City to Habsan
Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rimah to Al Khaznah
Motorists have been urged to:
Reduce speed gradually and keep monitoring the speed displayed on electronic boards.
Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Avoid overtaking and sudden lane changes.
Use low-beam headlights.
Follow road markings as a guide in low visibility.
Drive with extra caution until visibility improves.
The NCM also urged the public to rely on its official weather reports and avoid spreading unverified information.
The NCM expects humid conditions overnight and in the early mornings, with a continued possibility of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.
Sunday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Temperatures could reach 45°C in Al Sila, 43°C in Liwa and 42°C in Al Ain, while Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach 40°C and Dubai 37°C.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with humidity increasing overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist. The possibility of fog or mist is expected to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.