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Abu Dhabi fog alert: Speed limit reduced on major roads, police issue safety tips

Red and orange fog alerts have been issued as visibility drops across parts of Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Fog triggers 80km/h speed limits on key Abu Dhabi roads as police urge caution
Fog triggers 80km/h speed limits on key Abu Dhabi roads as police urge caution
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/ Gulf News

Heavy fog has reduced visibility across parts of Abu Dhabi, prompting authorities to activate 80km/h speed limits on several major roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued fog alerts covering the period from 11pm on September 26 to 10am on September 27, warning of fog and mist in coastal and inland areas.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

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Roads where speed limits have been reduced

The speed reduction system has been activated at 80km/h on several routes, including:

  • Al-Shuwaib Road — Al-Khadra Bridge to Al-Shuwaib Bridge

  • Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Road — Al Fuqa'a to Al Khudr Bridge

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road — Ajman Bridge to Saih Al-Sadirah

  • Al-Qouaa Road — Al-Qouaa to Rezein

  • Um Al-Zamoul Road — Bukariyah to Al-Qowa

  • Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road — Ruwayyah Al Reef Bridge to Al Shahama

  • Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rumah to Al Sad

  • Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road — Ajman Bridge to Shahama

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road — Saih Souh Bridge to Al Falah Bridge

  • Al-Fayha Road — Sih Shu'ayb to Al-Fayha Bridge

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road — Tarif Bridge to Port Bridge

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road — Al Mughira Bridge to Port Bridge

  • Taf Road — Suwayhan Roundabout to Al-Faiah Bridge

  • Sweihan Road — Tilal Sweihan Roundabout to Sweihan Roundabout

  • Ahmed Khamis Al Hamili Road — Abu Al Abyad Bridge to Zayed City

  • Sheikh Salem bin Butti Road — Zayed City Bridge to Liwa

  • Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rumah to Al Khazna

  • Sheikh Salama Bint Butti Road — Zayed City Bridge to Liwa

  • Sweihan Road — Tilal Sweihan Roundabout to Zayed Military City Roundabout

  • Muhammad Al-Falahi Al-Yasi Road — Zayed City to Habsan

  • Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — Rimah to Al Khaznah

Abu Dhabi Police safety advice

Motorists have been urged to:

  • Reduce speed gradually and keep monitoring the speed displayed on electronic boards.

  • Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

  • Avoid overtaking and sudden lane changes.

  • Use low-beam headlights.

  • Follow road markings as a guide in low visibility.

  • Drive with extra caution until visibility improves.

The NCM also urged the public to rely on its official weather reports and avoid spreading unverified information.

More fog possible in the coming days

The NCM expects humid conditions overnight and in the early mornings, with a continued possibility of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.

Sunday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Temperatures could reach 45°C in Al Sila, 43°C in Liwa and 42°C in Al Ain, while Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach 40°C and Dubai 37°C.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with humidity increasing overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist. The possibility of fog or mist is expected to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherAbu DhabiFog

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