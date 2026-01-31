GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police showcase future readiness to Defence Ministry delegation

The visit focused on Dubai Police’s experience in resilience building, AI

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Supplied

Dubai Police have hosted a delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the staff college, welcoming 60 participants from Arab and international countries as part of efforts to exchange expertise and highlight forward-looking security practices.

The visit focused on Dubai Police’s experience in resilience building, artificial intelligence and future foresight, offering the delegation insights into how these pillars are integrated into modern policing and security planning.

The delegation was received by Major General Tareq Tahlak, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics, and led by Colonel  Rashid Al Mazrouei, alongside senior officers and specialists from Dubai Police.

During the programme, officials outlined how future foresight and AI-driven solutions are embedded within operational and strategic decision-making, supporting flexible systems capable of responding effectively to evolving security challenges.

The delegation was also briefed on the role of institutional resilience in strengthening preparedness, sustainability and continuity across policing functions.

Dubai Police emphasised that knowledge exchange with emerging military leaders from diverse countries contributes to a shared understanding of proactive security concepts and supports the development of adaptive leadership equipped to address future risks.

Members of the visiting delegation commended the depth of the presentations and the practical insights provided, noting that the visit offered valuable perspectives on readiness and future-oriented security planning.

The visit was organised in coordination with the General Department of Training and supported by the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police. It concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation and professional collaboration.

