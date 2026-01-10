Dubai Police, DECCA discuss enhanced cooperation on environmental security

Partnership to focus on scientific collaboration, environmental testing
Dubai Police and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) have explored ways to strengthen cooperation and improve coordination in environmental protection and security.
The discussions took place during a visit by Ahmad Mohammad bin Thani Hareb, Director General of DECCA, to the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology at Dubai Police. He was received by Major General Ahmad bin Ghalita, Director of the department, alongside senior officers and specialists from both sides.
The meeting highlighted a shared commitment to closer institutional collaboration, integrating scientific expertise and supporting Dubai’s broader sustainability and environmental safety goals.
Officials reviewed areas of joint work and discussed how the advanced capabilities of Dubai Police’s forensic laboratories could support DECCA’s environmental initiatives, including laboratory-based testing and the monitoring of environmental indicators using precise scientific tools.
Hareb said DECCA is keen to enhance integrated cooperation with specialised government partners, describing Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority as valuing Dubai Police as a key strategic partner given its role in law enforcement, environmental protection and advanced laboratory facilities aligned with international best practices.
Major General bin Ghalita stressed that environmental security is an integral part of modern policing, noting that the cooperation aims to strengthen the readiness of specialised teams to address environmental issues through sound scientific approaches in line with global standards.
Senior officials from both sides also underlined the importance of scientific collaboration, research exchange and capacity building to enhance performance, protect wildlife, combat environmental crimes and improve the quality of technical and scientific outputs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox