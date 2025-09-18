Stray Kids make history on Billboard, celebrate with $740K gold gift from JYP Entertainment

Their latest album, KARMA, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart
JYP Entertainment’s Park Jin-young just flexed… in pure gold. To celebrate Stray Kids’ latest chart success, the producer gifted the group something shiny, luxe, and utterly extra.
Stray Kids shared the bling on their official account, captioning the snaps: “Thank you, PD-nim #JYP #SKZ.” In the photos, the eight members grin ear-to-ear, clutching framed gold plaques alongside their boss, according to The Korea Times.
One plaque reads: “In commemoration of the 7th consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1 album, ‘Karma.’” Each member reportedly received 75 grams of gold, bringing the total gift value to over 100 million won ($740,000).
It’s more than a gift—it’s a power move celebrating Stray Kids’ record-breaking milestone. Meanwhile, Park isn’t just dishing out gold; he’s now co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Cultural Exchange. Talk about a glow-up.
Their latest album, KARMA, not only debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart—making them the group with the most No. 1 albums this century—but it’s now their first to spend three consecutive weeks in the top 10. From topping the chart to staying power in the top ranks, KARMA cements Stray Kids’ rising legacy and proves their global impact is only getting bigger.
