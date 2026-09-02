Abdulrazzaq Al Ruwaili praised for courage and swift action during Dubai Creek rescue
Dubai: Dubai Police has honoured Saudi national Abdulrazzaq bin Zaal bin Jabr Al Ruwaili for his courage and swift action in saving a man from drowning in Dubai Creek.
Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, presented Al Ruwaili with a certificate of thanks and appreciation in recognition of his bravery and decisive response during the incident.
Brigadier Dr Al Suwaidi praised Al Ruwaili’s intervention as an example of humanitarian values and community responsibility, highlighting the importance of individuals stepping forward to help protect the lives of others.
He said such actions reflect the awareness and sense of responsibility of community members and their role as partners in supporting safety, security and quality of life in Dubai.
Brigadier Dr Al Suwaidi also urged members of the public to continue embracing the values of cooperation and solidarity and to assist people in need whenever possible.
The recognition, he said, reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to encouraging positive community values and acknowledging individuals whose actions contribute to the safety and wellbeing of others.
He added that recognising Al Ruwaili also strengthens the partnership between Dubai Police and the community and promotes a culture of cooperation and shared responsibility for maintaining safety and security.
Al Ruwaili thanked Dubai Police for the recognition, saying his actions were simply a humanitarian and community duty. He also praised Dubai Police for its continued efforts to enhance safety and security and serve the community.
The honour highlights the role members of the public can play in emergencies and the importance of courage, initiative and community spirit in protecting lives.