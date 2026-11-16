The summit opened on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met several interior ministers and senior police officials attending the fifth World Police Summit in Dubai.

It has brought together more than 220 police and security leaders, experts and decision-makers from over 90 countries to discuss emerging security threats, strengthen international cooperation and explore new approaches to policing.

The event also provides an opportunity for decision-makers and specialists to exchange experiences and explore more effective ways to tackle cross-border crime and emerging security threats.

He added that the leadership's support would help police forces develop their capabilities, adopt new technologies and turn discussions into practical partnerships and initiatives that improve public safety.

He said Sheikh Hamdan's meeting with international ministers and police officials reflected the UAE leadership's commitment to working closely with security organisations around the world.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attended the meeting and thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support for the police force and efforts to strengthen Dubai's role as a global centre for sharing security knowledge and expertise.

The gathering also includes Major General Hamad Ahmed Al Munaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs at Kuwait's Ministry of Interior; Major General Adel Abdullah Ameen, Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources in Bahrain; and Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and Director General of Territorial Surveillance in Morocco.

Among those attending the summit are Matúš Šutaj Eštok, Minister of Interior of Slovakia; Panče Toškovski, Minister of Interior of North Macedonia; Colonel General Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan; Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus; and Sudhan Gurung, Minister of Home Affairs of Nepal.

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