GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police wins UiPath Golden Distinction for automation excellence

The award highlights Dubai Police’s success in automating policing and admin operations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police wins UiPath Golden Distinction for automation excellence

Dubai Police win UiPath Golden Distinction for automation excellence Dubai Police has received the Golden Distinction from UiPath, recognising its leadership in implementing robotic process automation (RPA) projects across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The award highlights Dubai Police’s success in automating key policing and administrative operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening institutional performance through advanced digital technologies.

Dubai Police said it has rolled out a series of RPA initiatives since 2019, resulting in faster service delivery, higher productivity, and improved operational standards across multiple departments. The achievement supports the force’s artificial intelligence and digital transformation strategy and aligns with the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global smart city.

The deployment of software robots has streamlined procedures, reduced processing times, and saved thousands of working hours annually. Automation has also enhanced the accuracy of supplier invoice audits, accelerated request processing and reduced human error, leading to better service quality and operational precision.

To date, Dubai Police has automated 34 procedures and supported 18 core operational processes using RPA technology. These initiatives have delivered annual time savings of 82.72 per cent, reduced workflow steps by 90.50 per cent and cut operational costs by 80.64 per cent.

The benefits have extended to several departments, including human resources, finance, artificial intelligence, logistics, correctional and punitive facilities, training, protective security and emergency services, airport security, and the Happiness and Positivity Council.

The recognition underscores Dubai Police continued focus on leveraging innovation and smart technologies to advance policing and administrative excellence, while supporting the wider government vision for digital transformation and global leadership in artificial intelligence.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates and Air Peace activate bilateral interline agreement, enhancing seamless global connectivity

Emirates, Air Peace expand Africa links in new deal

2m read
Dubai’s Blue vs Golden visa: 2 paths to 10-year future

Dubai’s Blue vs Golden visa: 2 paths to 10-year future

4m read
Aafaq Islamic Finance and Finesse collaborate

Aafaq Islamic Finance and Finesse collaborate

2m read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK Lisa dazzle at Golden Globes

2m read