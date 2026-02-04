The award highlights Dubai Police’s success in automating policing and admin operations
Dubai Police win UiPath Golden Distinction for automation excellence Dubai Police has received the Golden Distinction from UiPath, recognising its leadership in implementing robotic process automation (RPA) projects across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The award highlights Dubai Police’s success in automating key policing and administrative operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening institutional performance through advanced digital technologies.
Dubai Police said it has rolled out a series of RPA initiatives since 2019, resulting in faster service delivery, higher productivity, and improved operational standards across multiple departments. The achievement supports the force’s artificial intelligence and digital transformation strategy and aligns with the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global smart city.
The deployment of software robots has streamlined procedures, reduced processing times, and saved thousands of working hours annually. Automation has also enhanced the accuracy of supplier invoice audits, accelerated request processing and reduced human error, leading to better service quality and operational precision.
To date, Dubai Police has automated 34 procedures and supported 18 core operational processes using RPA technology. These initiatives have delivered annual time savings of 82.72 per cent, reduced workflow steps by 90.50 per cent and cut operational costs by 80.64 per cent.
The benefits have extended to several departments, including human resources, finance, artificial intelligence, logistics, correctional and punitive facilities, training, protective security and emergency services, airport security, and the Happiness and Positivity Council.
The recognition underscores Dubai Police continued focus on leveraging innovation and smart technologies to advance policing and administrative excellence, while supporting the wider government vision for digital transformation and global leadership in artificial intelligence.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox