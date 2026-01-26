New cooperation targets precision testing, big data analysis and streamlined workflows
Dubai Police has signed a memorandum of understanding with global laboratory technology company Eppendorf to strengthen cooperation in automating forensic laboratories and advancing scientific capabilities that support the justice system.
The agreement was signed at the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology by Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, and Mathias Wenisch, Vice President Sales EMEA at the Eppendorf Group, in the presence of senior officers and officials from both sides.
Major General bin Ghalita said the partnership reflects Dubai Police’s strategic commitment to enhancing forensic readiness through innovation and international collaboration. He noted that the agreement aims to elevate laboratory performance, improve operational efficiency and ensure highly accurate forensic results in line with global standards — supporting faster crime detection and the delivery of conclusive evidence to judicial authorities.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohammad Ali Al Marri, Director of the Genome Centre, said the cooperation will enable the adoption of advanced automation systems and specialised technologies that support high-precision forensic analysis based on big data processing, while ensuring smooth and sustainable laboratory workflows.
Mathias Wenisch said Eppendorf was proud to partner with Dubai Police, describing the agreement as a milestone in strengthening sample integrity and enhancing analytical efficiency. He added that combining Eppendorf’s advanced technologies with Dubai Police’s forensic expertise would help set new benchmarks for forensic excellence.
The MoU establishes an integrated framework for cooperation, including specialised training programmes, evaluation of emerging laboratory technologies prior to implementation, and the deployment of advanced automation systems aimed at reducing human intervention, accelerating processing times and improving overall laboratory efficiency across Dubai’s forensic facilities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox