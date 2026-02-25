At 41, Ronaldo takes on prime Toney and a Mexican star in epic Saudi Golden Boot fight

Three-way Golden Boot battle: Can Ronaldo beat the young guns once again
The Saudi Pro League is witnessing a thrilling three horse Golden Boot race, and once again Cristiano Ronaldo is once again right at the centre of it.
Just days after celebrating his 41st birthday, the Al Nassr captain is locked in a tight three way battle for the top scorer award. And he is doing it against the players that are playing in thier prime. This man and his longevity has to be studied. There are many young stars in the league but they are struggling to match the hunger of CR7.
Ronaldo is currently third with 20 goals, just three behind the leader.
Ivan Toney, England, Al Ahli – 23 goals in 22 matches
Julian Quinones, Mexico, Al Qadsiah – 21 goals in 20 matches
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Al Nassr – 20 goals in 20 matches
Roger Martínez, Colombia, Al Taawoun – 16 goals in 21 matches
Joshua King, Norway, Al Khaleej – 14 goals in 22 matches
England striker Ivan Toney has been in outstanding form for Al Ahli. The 29 year old forward has scored three hat tricks in his last seven matches and is averaging more than a goal per game. His recent treble against Al Najma pushed Al Ahli firmly into the title race. He recently admitted that he wants to return to the Premier League.
Mexico international Julián Quiñones has been one of the biggest stories of the season. The 28 year old striker is chasing his first Golden Boot and even moved ahead of Ronaldo earlier this year. He has an excellent goals to minutes ratio and remains a serious challenger.
Ronaldo is aiming for his third straight Saudi Golden Boot. On previous occasions, he was competing with younger forwards and won it. Can he do it this time as well? He certainly can but there is a tough fight this time around.
After missing a short period earlier in February, he returned strongly with two goals in a 4-0 win over Al Hazem on February 21. It was a clear message that he is ready for the final stretch of the season.
, more than the 463 he scored before that age. It is a rare achievement in modern football.
He is also chasing the historic 1,000 career goals mark. With 964 goals to his name, he needs just 36 more to reach that milestone. Every goal in the league not only helps his Golden Boot push but also brings him closer to football history.
Ronaldo’s goals are not just personal numbers but they have helped Al Nassr climb back to the top of the table as the club pushes for its first league title since he joined in 2023. The Saudi Pro League season is heating up, and it is not just the Golden Boot race that is intense. The title battle is just as dramatic.
Al Nassr are currently second in the table. However, they have a big opportunity in front of them. They have a game in hand to play today, and a win could take them back to the top of the standings.
Al Hilal dropped important points yesterday, which has opened the door again in the race. At the same time, Al Ahli won their match and stayed firmly in the fight. That result has made the situation even tighter at the top.
There are 34 games in total in the league. 1/4th of the games are yet to be played There is enough time for changes at the top. The coming weeks will decide whether England’s Toney can stay ahead, Mexico’s Quinones can surprise everyone, or Ronaldo can once again show why many still call him inevitable. Fingers crossed. Al Nassr are going to play Al Najma in their away game tonight.