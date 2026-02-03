Saudi Pro League golden boot race: Toney holds slender lead over Ronaldo

The title race remains captivating amid these developments. Al Hilal still commands the top spot, but Al Nassr has closed the gap dramatically following last night's results, sitting just one point behind the leaders. The dynamics at the top continue to shift, with the championship chase intensifying. Ronaldo's future has become the dominant talking point in Saudi football circles following Benzema's recent move to Al Hilal, raising questions about the Portuguese star's commitment and long-term plans at Al Nassr. As the season enters its decisive phase, the combination of competitive title drama and off-field controversy has created a compelling narrative that extends well beyond the golden boot race.