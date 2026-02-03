The title race also remains captivating amid these developments
Ivan Toney has edged ahead in the Saudi Pro League's golden boot race, sitting atop the scoring charts with 18 goals from 18 appearances. The English centre-forward's prolific form has given him a narrow advantage at the season's crucial stage.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains hot on his heels, just one goal behind with 17 goals from 18 matches. At 40 years old, the Portuguese legend continues to prove his enduring quality, keeping the pressure on Toney as the competition intensifies.
The chase for the award extends beyond the top two. Al Qadisiyah's Mexican forward Julián Quinones has impressed with 17 goals in 15 appearances, showcasing an impressive goals-per-game ratio that makes him a genuine threat. Al Taawoun's Colombian striker Roger Martinez sits fourth with 14 goals from 18 matches, while Ronaldo's team mate Joao Felix rounds out the top five with 13 goals from 19 appearances.
The Saudi Pro League served up intrigue both on and off the pitch this week. Al Nassr claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh yesterday, but the result was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the lineup. Despite being deemed fit, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sat out the match in what reports suggest was a protest against the perceived lack of Public Investment Fund support for the club. Meanwhile, Ivan Toney drew a blank against Al Hilal in a goalless encounter, failing to extend his golden boot lead.
The title race remains captivating amid these developments. Al Hilal still commands the top spot, but Al Nassr has closed the gap dramatically following last night's results, sitting just one point behind the leaders. The dynamics at the top continue to shift, with the championship chase intensifying. Ronaldo's future has become the dominant talking point in Saudi football circles following Benzema's recent move to Al Hilal, raising questions about the Portuguese star's commitment and long-term plans at Al Nassr. As the season enters its decisive phase, the combination of competitive title drama and off-field controversy has created a compelling narrative that extends well beyond the golden boot race.
