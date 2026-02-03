GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Saudi Pro League golden boot race: Toney holds slender lead over Ronaldo

The title race also remains captivating amid these developments

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Toney is leading the golden boot race in Saudi
Toney is leading the golden boot race in Saudi
AFP--

Ivan Toney has edged ahead in the Saudi Pro League's golden boot race, sitting atop the scoring charts with 18 goals from 18 appearances. The English centre-forward's prolific form has given him a narrow advantage at the season's crucial stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains hot on his heels, just one goal behind with 17 goals from 18 matches. At 40 years old, the Portuguese legend continues to prove his enduring quality, keeping the pressure on Toney as the competition intensifies.

The chase for the award extends beyond the top two. Al Qadisiyah's Mexican forward Julián Quinones has impressed with 17 goals in 15 appearances, showcasing an impressive goals-per-game ratio that makes him a genuine threat. Al Taawoun's Colombian striker Roger Martinez sits fourth with 14 goals from 18 matches, while Ronaldo's team mate Joao Felix rounds out the top five with 13 goals from 19 appearances.

Drama Off the Pitch

The Saudi Pro League served up intrigue both on and off the pitch this week. Al Nassr claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh yesterday, but the result was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the lineup. Despite being deemed fit, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sat out the match in what reports suggest was a protest against the perceived lack of Public Investment Fund support for the club. Meanwhile, Ivan Toney drew a blank against Al Hilal in a goalless encounter, failing to extend his golden boot lead.

The title race remains captivating amid these developments. Al Hilal still commands the top spot, but Al Nassr has closed the gap dramatically following last night's results, sitting just one point behind the leaders. The dynamics at the top continue to shift, with the championship chase intensifying. Ronaldo's future has become the dominant talking point in Saudi football circles following Benzema's recent move to Al Hilal, raising questions about the Portuguese star's commitment and long-term plans at Al Nassr. As the season enters its decisive phase, the combination of competitive title drama and off-field controversy has created a compelling narrative that extends well beyond the golden boot race.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo on strike: What does this mean for his future?

3m read
Ronaldo has now 961 goals to his name

Ronaldo goal no 961 and cheeky antics while subbed

3m read
The three points keep Al Nassr firmly in the hunt as the Saudi Pro League title race heats up.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr close gap on Al Hilal in title race

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 960th career goal on Wednesday as Al-Nassr claimed a 2-1 victory over Damac

Ronaldo now just 40 goals away from 1000

2m read