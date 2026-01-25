Ronaldo’s golden boot lead under threat as Toney heats up Saudi Pro League

For Ronaldo, who turns 41 next month, the twilight of his career finds him still battling for the Golden Boot against players in their prime. Holding on to top spot will not be easy. While he remains remarkably consistent, averaging a goal per game, Ivan Toney’s explosive recent form and the rise of other prolific scorers mean the Portuguese legend will have to maintain his exceptional standards to secure yet another individual honour, having already won the award in each of the last two seasons. He will have another opportunity to extend his lead at the top if he can find the net against Al Taawoun on Sunday.