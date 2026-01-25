Ronaldo’s golden boot lead under threat as Toney heats up Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo faces fierce competition from Toney and others in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 16 goals, but the 40-year-old's grip on the golden boot is under serious threat from a red-hot Ivan Toney.
The England striker has scored 22 goals in 26 games this season for Al Ahli, with 14 goals in just 15 Saudi Pro League appearances. Toney netted again in Al Ahli's 3-0 away win against Neom on Saturday after he scored a hat-trick earlier this week, taking his tally to 11 goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions.
The 29-year-old's incredible form has helped Al Ahli climb to second place in the league standings with 40 points, though they've played a game more than first-placed Al Hilal (44 points) and third-placed Al Nassr (37 points). Toney has scored nine of Al Ahli's past 13 goals in the league, making him absolutely crucial to his team's title push.
But the competition doesn't stop there. Julián Quinones (Al Qadsiah) sits in second place overall with 15 goals, while Roger Martínez (Al Taawoun) has 14 goals despite playing for a mid-table side. Al Nassr's own Joao Felix has contributed 13 goals, providing crucial support to Ronaldo's scoring exploits.
Other notable contenders include Joshua King (Al Khaleej) with 13 goals and Mateo Retegui (Al Qadsiah) with 10 goals, showcasing the depth of attacking talent across the league.
For Ronaldo, who turns 41 next month, the twilight of his career finds him still battling for the Golden Boot against players in their prime. Holding on to top spot will not be easy. While he remains remarkably consistent, averaging a goal per game, Ivan Toney’s explosive recent form and the rise of other prolific scorers mean the Portuguese legend will have to maintain his exceptional standards to secure yet another individual honour, having already won the award in each of the last two seasons. He will have another opportunity to extend his lead at the top if he can find the net against Al Taawoun on Sunday.
