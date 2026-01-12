Aafaq Islamic Finance advances intelligent, agentic automation with Finesse

Initiative to help strengthen operational excellence
Aafaq Islamic Finance, a leading financial institution in the UAE, has enhanced operational efficiency and accuracy by implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across key finance and operations processes. The automation initiative, delivered by Finesse, enables Aafaq to modernize high-volume, reconciliation-driven workflows while maintaining strict regulatory and compliance standards.
As part of its ongoing digital transformation agenda, Aafaq identified several manual and repetitive activities that required significant effort from operations teams. These processes involved downloading data from multiple internal systems and external portals, reconciling financial information against bank statements, updating market rates, and manually entering structured data into web-based applications. The manual nature of these tasks resulted in longer processing cycles and increased operational risk.
Finesse partnered with Aafaq Islamic Finance to design and deploy an RPA framework that automated several mission-critical processes. The implementation has delivered measurable improvements, including reduced processing time, improved data accuracy, enhanced audit readiness, and better operational visibility across reconciliation and reporting functions. By minimizing manual touchpoints, Aafaq has strengthened internal controls and enabled its teams to focus on higher-value activities.
Commenting on the outcome, Ravindran Ramiah, Chief Operating Officer, Aafaq Islamic Finance, said, “The RPA initiative has significantly streamlined our finance and operational workflows. The improvements in accuracy, consistency, and control have directly supported our efficiency and compliance objectives. We appreciate the structured approach and technical expertise demonstrated by Finesse in delivering a stable and scalable automation solution aligned with our operational requirements.”
“Partnering with Finesse on our RPA journey has been impactful. Their expertise in automation helped us streamline processes, eliminate manual activity, and improve accuracy across operations. This collaboration reflects our shared focus on innovation and efficiency” said Zubair Mohiuddin, AVP – Card Operations, Aafaq Islamic Finance.
Commenting on the engagement, Deepak Pillai, Sales Manager, Finesse, said, “This engagement with Aafaq Islamic Finance demonstrates how intelligent automation, when applied with strong governance, can create lasting operational value. Finesse remains committed to supporting Aafaq with scalable automation that aligns with its efficiency, control, and compliance priorities.”
“Delivering this intelligent, agentic automation program for Aafaq Islamic Finance reflects our commitment to enabling stable, compliant, and scalable operations through RPA,” said Manu Devadas, VP – Technology Services, Finesse. “The engagement focused on precision and reliability, ensuring that automation aligned closely with Aafaq’s operational and regulatory requirements.”
This initiative marks a key milestone in Aafaq Islamic Finance’s automation journey. With a strong RPA foundation now in place, the organization is well positioned to expand automation into additional areas and explore advanced intelligent automation capabilities in the future.
The engagement demonstrates how financial institutions can leverage RPA to modernize operations, reduce risk, and build resilient process frameworks, supported by Finesse as an experienced automation services partner.
