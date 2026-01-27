GOLD/FOREX
Australia cancels visa of Israeli influencer Sammy Yahood

Sammy Yahood said Monday his visa cancelled 3 hours before his flight departed from Israel

Sammy Yahood (right) has commented on social media that Islam is a "disgusting ideology". His Australian visa was cancelled three hours before his flight departed from Israel. At left is Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.
Australia has cancelled the visa of an Israeli influencer who campaigns against Islam, saying it will not accept visitors who come to spread hatred.

Sammy Yahood, who has commented on social media that Islam is a "disgusting ideology", said Monday his visa was cancelled three hours before his flight departed from Israel.

Yahood flew to Abu Dhabi anyway, but was blocked from getting his connecting flight.

"This is a story about tyranny, censorship and control," he posted on X.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday that people who want to visit Australia should apply for the right visa and come for the right reasons.

"Spreading hatred is not a good reason to come," he said.

Australia tightened its hate crime laws this month in response to a December 14 mass shooting on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people.

Yahood's visa was reportedly cancelled under the same legislation that has been used in the past to reject people's visas on hatred grounds.

The conservative Australian Jewish Association, which had invited the influencer to speak, said it "strongly condemned" the visa decision by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government.

It criticised visa cancellations for other Jewish visitors, including far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman who was blocked last year.

"This latest cancellation reinforces deep concerns within the Jewish community that, despite the horror of the Bondi massacre and the government's belated apology, the Albanese Government hasn't changed and was never genuine," the association's chief executive Robert Gregory said in a statement.

