Video: Boston Dynamics humanoid robot showcases full-body control

In a post on its official X account, the robotics developer said engineers “made one final push to test the limits of full-body control and mobility” with the support of the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Institute (RAI Institute), which collaborates closely with the company on advanced robotics research. The video accompanying the update shows a humanoid navigating dynamic movement challenges and balancing tasks that go beyond static walking, hinting at improvements in how robots can adapt to varied conditions.