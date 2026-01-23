GOLD/FOREX
Dancing robots turn heads on the streets of Davos

The event unfolds as global leaders, tech chiefs and policymakers meet in Davos

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Humanoid robots paraded and danced through the streets of Davos this week, drawing crowds and cameras during the annual World Economic Forum meeting and ahead of the upcoming Davos Tech Summit, scheduled for early July.

The eye-catching display turned the alpine resort of Davos into a live showcase of emerging technologies, with robots performing coordinated moves, waving to onlookers and interacting with delegates. Organisers said the street performances were designed to spark public conversation about artificial intelligence, automation and the growing role of robotics in daily life.

The demonstration comes as global leaders, tech executives and policymakers gather in Davos to debate how rapid advances in AI and robotics will reshape economies, jobs and governance. The July tech summit, being held for the first time, is expected to focus on practical applications of AI, ethical safeguards and human–machine collaboration.

For many spectators, the dancing robots offered a playful preview of a future that is arriving faster than expected.

Video from AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
