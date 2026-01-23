Trump unveils 'New Gaza' plans in Davos

The US leader described the devastated Palestinian territory as "great real estate"
US President Donald Trump headed home from Davos on Thursday after unveiling his new "Board of Peace" and once again casting himself as a global peacemaker, despite widespread scepticism over a plan that aims to rewrite the world order.
Trump officials also unveiled ambitious plans for a "New Gaza" during the ceremony at the World Economic Forum, the US leader describing the devastated Palestinian territory as "great real estate".
Gaza's newly appointed administrator said in a video message that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip would reopen in both directions next week.
Then Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, like the president a former property developer, showed slides of what he billed as a "master plan" for Gaza's reconstruction.
They included maps of new settlements and artist renderings of gleaming seafront hotels and apartments under the caption "New Gaza".
"It could be a hope. It could be a destination," Kushner said.
Trump told Hamas to disarm under the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire accord or it would be the "end of them". He added that he was ready to "talk" with Iran.
Meanwhile, global stock markets rallied with relief at Trump's Greenland climbdown.
But as European leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit, worries lingered over lasting damage to transatlantic ties.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox