Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai spoke on how Dubai can become an intelligent city for a simpler life. “No one can predict the future,” he said. The skill that counts now, is asking the right question.

He described three shifts with fitting examples that summarize the direction Dubai is taking to be a city of the future. The first starts with a woman who has just moved to Dubai. She needs a visa, a bank account, a car and a phone line. Today she deals with each provider separately. Tomorrow she asks once and the city responds. “We are moving from services into fulfilling needs.”