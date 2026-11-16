Dubai's AI push aims to help 295,000 companies turn emerging technology into gains
Artificial intelligence is transforming the economics of starting and growing a business. Capabilities that once demanded specialist teams and substantial investment are becoming increasingly accessible to smaller companies, opening up new possibilities to innovate, reach customers, and compete in new markets.
Access to technology is only the beginning. The real opportunity lies in turning these capabilities into commercial success.
For startups and SMEs, AI can help overcome barriers associated with limited resources, allowing smaller teams to operate more efficiently and compete with larger organisations. Agentic AI is taking this further, creating opportunities to rethink how businesses work and develop new products and services.
In logistics, AI agents can help coordinate shipments and anticipate disruptions. In financial services, they can support compliance processes and customer service. For digital startups, AI can accelerate prototyping, software testing, and product refinement, reducing the time and cost of bringing ideas to market.
The truly significant shift comes when businesses redesign how they work, rather than simply using AI to make individual tasks faster. McKinsey's 2026 global survey found that nearly three-quarters of organisations reporting the strongest financial results from AI had fundamentally redesigned their workflows, compared with just one-quarter of other organisations.
This reinforces a practical lesson: start with the business problem, not the technology. Companies need to identify where AI can make a measurable difference, whether by lowering costs, improving customer experience, or creating new sources of revenue. They also need the skills to put solutions into practice and assess their impact.
People remain central to that process. As AI takes on more complex tasks, human judgement, creativity, and oversight will become increasingly important. The goal should be to use technology to help people achieve more, not simply to automate more work.
Dubai is taking practical steps to support this transition. In May 2026, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai launched a two-year initiative to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across the private sector.
Overseen by Dubai Chambers, it aims to empower more than 295,000 companies with the knowledge and solutions to apply the technology effectively.
As part of the programme, Dubai Chambers launched the Chamber AI Hub in October, providing access to 22 specialised AI agents across seven business functions, including finance, sales, human resources, and logistics. Specialised training targeting more than 14,000 companies complements the hub, helping businesses develop the skills needed to use these tools effectively.
In addition to supporting AI adoption, Dubai is helping entrepreneurs develop the next generation of digital solutions. During the first half of 2026, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supported the establishment and expansion of 485 digital startups, with AI companies accounting for 23 per cent of the total.
Our experience working with entrepreneurs confirms that promising technology is only one ingredient of success. Startups also require access to customers, investment, talent, and partnerships. Dubai brings these elements together, helping companies commercialise their innovations and expand into regional and global markets.
Dubai's growing appeal to international technology companies is reflected in its investment performance. The city ranked first globally for AI-related greenfield foreign direct investment projects for the fourth consecutive year in 2025.
Attracting investment is only part of the equation. Creating an environment that supports responsible innovation is equally important. The Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence provides a framework for accelerating adoption across the city. The recently launched AI Sandbox gives companies an opportunity to test emerging solutions in coordination with regulators and address barriers to commercial deployment.
This year's Dubai Future Week, held under the theme For the Human of the Future, offers a timely opportunity to consider these developments from the perspective of those they are intended to benefit: entrepreneurs building businesses, SME owners pursuing growth, and employees adapting to new ways of working.
The true significance of AI lies not in the sophistication of the technology itself, but in expanding what businesses and people can achieve. Dubai is creating the conditions to turn that potential into reality, ensuring that innovation translates into meaningful opportunities for all.