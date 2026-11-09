Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai Chamber of Commerce has spearheaded the UAE’s ATA Carnet journey since 2010, driving the nation’s growth as a premier global hub for international trade, exhibitions, and major events. As the first chamber in the region to introduce the ATA Carnet system back in 2011, we are once again leading the way by championing the transition to eATA Carnet in close partnership with national customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce.