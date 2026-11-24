UK and international firms can now submit and track Dubai customs requests from overseas
Dubai: British and international businesses looking to establish or expand operations in Dubai can now submit and track customs requests without travelling to the UAE, following the expansion of Dubai Customs services to London.
The initiative, announced on Monday, November 23, allows companies and investors to access designated customs services through Dubai Hub in the British capital, simplifying procedures for businesses involved in imports, exports, trade and logistics.
The expansion follows a cooperation agreement between Dubai Customs and Al Burj Holding, which operates the London centre.
Applications will be processed through Dubai Customs' approved systems in coordination with its specialised teams in Dubai.
Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), said the initiative forms part of Dubai's broader strategy to extend government services beyond the UAE's borders.
“Dubai Hub in London is a practical extension of Dubai’s economic reach into one of the world’s leading financial and commercial centres,” he said.
“It enables investors to access Dubai’s services directly from their own markets, strengthening the confidence of the international business community and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for companies seeking growth and expansion.”
The initiative also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033.
Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the expansion would help overseas investors navigate customs requirements before establishing a physical presence in Dubai.
“We bring our services to investors in their own markets, making their trade and investment journey easier from the earliest stages,” he said.
“Providing Dubai Customs services through Dubai Hub in London reflects this approach, allowing companies to access our services from outside the UAE and giving them greater clarity and flexibility in establishing and expanding their businesses through the emirate.”
Dubai Hub in London is the first centre of its kind outside the UAE to bring together Dubai government and private sector services under one roof. Dubai Chambers oversees the centre, while Al Burj Holding manages its operations.
Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of Al Burj Holding, said the centre combines digital services with personalised assistance.
“The centre enables those seeking to establish businesses, expand their investments or relocate to Dubai to prepare their requirements and follow up on procedures before arriving in the emirate,” he said.
The London expansion comes as Dubai Customs continues to introduce measures to reduce business costs, accelerate cargo clearance and maintain trade flows amid regional logistics disruptions caused by the US-Iran war.
As previously reported by Gulf News, Dubai Customs extended the duty suspension period for eligible customs declarations to 180 days in September, easing financial and administrative pressures on businesses.
Between March and June, customs-related economic support measures provided more than Dh79 million in liquidity to private companies and helped sustain trade flows worth Dh33.9 billion. Dubai Customs also attracted more than 4,000 new customers during this period.
Meanwhile, growing e-commerce demand saw Dubai Customs process 18.2 million air cargo transactions in the first half of 2026, up 53 per cent year-on-year, as the authority increasingly deployed artificial intelligence and smart technologies to accelerate cargo inspections and clearance.