Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, added, "The third edition of Thai SELECT Fest is a clear reflection of our ongoing commitment to promoting the 5Fs of Thai Soft Power (food, festivals, film, Muay Thai and fashion). It's a platform to showcase authentic Thai food and to highlight the breadth of our cultural and creative industries. It's also a platform to build trade and cultural ties between Thailand and the UAE. We're looking forward to welcoming the residents and visitors to experience the breadth of Thailand at this year's festival."