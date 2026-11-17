Running from November 27–29, the event celebrates Thailand’s 5Fs of Soft Power
The Thai Trade Center Dubai, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, announces the return of the 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026. The event will be held from 27 to 29 November 2026 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM daily.
The festival is co-organized with the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation. These organizations collaborate to promote Thailand’s cuisine, culture, tourism, and creative industries in the UAE.
Now in its third edition, Thai SELECT Fest 2026 will celebrate Thailand’s 5Fs of Soft Power: Food, Festival, Film, Fight, and Fashion. The program will highlight the country’s cultural heritage and creativity. Food remains central, with Thai SELECT-certified restaurants serving authentic cuisine and signature dishes. Visitors can explore restaurants recognized by Thailand’s official Thai SELECT certification program, which promotes authentic and high-quality Thai cuisine. The festival element will showcase Thai cultural traditions, including the renowned Loy Krathong festival, allowing visitors to experience one of Thailand’s most recognizable celebrations.
Film and Fashion will highlight Thailand’s creative industries through film presentations and fashion showcases. A key feature is a jewelry fashion show with Dhamani 1969 and Mahallati Jewelry, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and collaboration between Thailand and the UAE. The Fight element will include Muay Thai activities and demonstrations, featuring a special appearance by Superlek “The Kicking Machine.”
Commenting on the upcoming festival, Charkrienorrathip Savikul, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said:
Thai SELECT Fest is all about the friendship and cultural links between Thailand and the UAE. It's a celebration of Thai food, culture, film, Muay Thai and fashion in Dubai and gives people the opportunity to experience the breadth of Thai culture. We're looking forward to welcoming the UAE communities to the festival and to further cement the relationship between our two nations.
Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, added, "The third edition of Thai SELECT Fest is a clear reflection of our ongoing commitment to promoting the 5Fs of Thai Soft Power (food, festivals, film, Muay Thai and fashion). It's a platform to showcase authentic Thai food and to highlight the breadth of our cultural and creative industries. It's also a platform to build trade and cultural ties between Thailand and the UAE. We're looking forward to welcoming the residents and visitors to experience the breadth of Thailand at this year's festival."
The event will also bring together brands and businesses such as Air Arabia, Thai Coco UAE, Modhvadia General Trading, Thailand Food Stuff, and other partners to support the promotion of Thai products and businesses in the UAE market. Thai Trade Center Dubai’s ongoing trade and cultural initiatives, the festival aims to raise awareness of Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, promote Thai products and services, and create opportunities for Thai businesses to engage with UAE consumers.
The 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026 will be open to the public with free admission, offering three days of Thai culinary, cultural, and entertainment experiences for residents, visitors, and families.
Event: The 3rd Thai SELECT Fest 2026
Dates: 27–29 November 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 AM daily
Venue: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, UAE
Admission: Free Entry
Organizer: Thai Trade Center Dubai, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand
Co-organizers: Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation
Participating Partners: Air Arabia, Thai Coco UAE, Modhvadia General Trading, Thailand Foodstuff Store, Dream World, District UAE, Golden Holiday, Lovin Dubai, Middle East Talk, Media One Hotel, Singha, Royal Thai Club