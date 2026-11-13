Don't miss out on these discounts
Nine days, thousands of deals, one final push. noon’s 11.11 Sale wraps up today, 13 November, and for anyone still sitting on a full wishlist, this is the last chance to check out with up to 90% off across fashion, tech, home and beauty.
Fashion & Sport: 50% to 80% off across all fashion, Dh111 off select watches and eyewear, and up to Dh200 cashback on sports orders.
Tech: Up to 50% off mobile phones, 60% off wearables and 70% off headphones, plus up to an extra Dh200 off select Apple and Samsung devices and a free soundbar worth Dh499 with select TV (while stocks lasts).
Home: Save up to Dh3,000 on noon’s curated home makeover packages.
Beauty: A free Limited Edition Beauty Box featuring La Roche-Posay, Kérastase, NYX and more (while stocks last).
Toys & Baby: Up to Dh150 cashback on all toys and an extra 15% off select baby essentials.
Emirates NBD noon One Visa cardholders still earn 5% cashback on all noon and Supermall orders, while easy installments and Buy Now, Pay Later options remain available through noon’s banking partners.
The 11.11 Sale ends at 11:59PM today. Prices and stock move fast on the final day, so check the product listings for the latest details — and don’t leave that cart waiting.