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noon’s 11.11 Sale ends today: Last-day deals with up to 90% off across the UAE

Don't miss out on these discounts

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noon’s 11.11 Sale ends today: Last-day deals with up to 90% off across the UAE

Nine days, thousands of deals, one final push. noon’s 11.11 Sale wraps up today, 13 November, and for anyone still sitting on a full wishlist, this is the last chance to check out with up to 90% off across fashion, tech, home and beauty.

Still live on the last day

  • Fashion & Sport: 50% to 80% off across all fashion, Dh111 off select watches and eyewear, and up to Dh200 cashback on sports orders.

  • Tech: Up to 50% off mobile phones, 60% off wearables and 70% off headphones, plus up to an extra Dh200 off select Apple and Samsung devices and a free soundbar worth Dh499 with select TV (while stocks lasts).

  • Home: Save up to Dh3,000 on noon’s curated home makeover packages.

  • Beauty: A free Limited Edition Beauty Box featuring La Roche-Posay, Kérastase, NYX and more (while stocks last).

  • Toys & Baby: Up to Dh150 cashback on all toys and an extra 15% off select baby essentials.

Making the final checkout count

Emirates NBD noon One Visa cardholders still earn 5% cashback on all noon and Supermall orders, while easy installments and Buy Now, Pay Later options remain available through noon’s banking partners.

The 11.11 Sale ends at 11:59PM today. Prices and stock move fast on the final day, so check the product listings for the latest details — and don’t leave that cart waiting.

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