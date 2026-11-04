The year’s biggest online cart drops: noon’s 11.11 Sale goes live across the UAE with up to 90% off

Home: noon is introducing its first curated home makeover offer, allowing shoppers to save up to Dh3,000 on curated furnishing packages valued at approximately Dh10,000.

Fashion & Sport: 50% to 80% off across all fashion. Shoppers can also save Dh111 on select watches and eyewear, while sports orders receive up to Dh200 cashback.

Tech: Up to 50% off mobile phones, 60% off wearables, and 70% off headphones, plus up to an extra Dh200 off select Apple and Samsung devices. Customers can also receive a free soundbar worth Dh499 with select TVs, up to Dh150 off select laptops, and an extra 20% off select cameras.

Toys & Baby: Cashback of up to Dh150 on all toys, alongside the return of the Big Baby Bonanza featuring a raffle to win an iPhone Duo, plus an extra 15% off select baby essentials.

Grocery: Deals starting at Dh1, "buy 2, get 1 free" offers on household and personal care, complimentary wipes with baby consumable orders, and entry into a raffle for a free pet grooming service.

Health: Deals starting from Dh11 and tiered cashback of up to Dh250.

noon Minutes: Rapid 15-minute delivery with discounts of up to 80% and prices starting from just Dh1 across essentials, electronics, beauty, and groceries.