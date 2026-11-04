The year’s biggest online cart drops: noon’s 11.11 Sale goes live across the UAE with up to 90% off

noon’s 11.11 Sale is back from 5 November to 13 November
Last year was big. This year, noon says it is even bigger: up to 90% off across fashion, tech, home, beauty, and food, plus 15-minute delivery deals on noon Minutes and 90-minute delivery on Supermall.
Start with the extras: shoppers get 10% cashback (up to Dh75) on top of existing discounts with noon One. Daily flash deals drop from 5 to 13 November, featuring offers at Dh11, Dh111, and Dh1,111 across home, toys, sports, baby, and more.
Beauty: Receive a free Limited Edition Beauty Box featuring products from La Roche-Posay, Vichy, Medicube, Kérastase, and NYX (while stocks last).
Home: noon is introducing its first curated home makeover offer, allowing shoppers to save up to Dh3,000 on curated furnishing packages valued at approximately Dh10,000.
Fashion & Sport: 50% to 80% off across all fashion. Shoppers can also save Dh111 on select watches and eyewear, while sports orders receive up to Dh200 cashback.
Tech: Up to 50% off mobile phones, 60% off wearables, and 70% off headphones, plus up to an extra Dh200 off select Apple and Samsung devices. Customers can also receive a free soundbar worth Dh499 with select TVs, up to Dh150 off select laptops, and an extra 20% off select cameras.
Toys & Baby: Cashback of up to Dh150 on all toys, alongside the return of the Big Baby Bonanza featuring a raffle to win an iPhone Duo, plus an extra 15% off select baby essentials.
Grocery: Deals starting at Dh1, "buy 2, get 1 free" offers on household and personal care, complimentary wipes with baby consumable orders, and entry into a raffle for a free pet grooming service.
Health: Deals starting from Dh11 and tiered cashback of up to Dh250.
noon Minutes: Rapid 15-minute delivery with discounts of up to 80% and prices starting from just Dh1 across essentials, electronics, beauty, and groceries.
noon Food: Deals starting at Dh10 and 11% cashback for all users.
RAKBANK cardholders (5–8 November) and Emirates Islamic Bank cardholders (9–12 November): 20% off (up to Dh100), with noon One members receiving an enhanced 30% off (up to Dh150).
Tabby shoppers (8–12 November): 25% off (up to Dh100).
Emirates NBD noon One Visa cardholders: 5% cashback on all noon and Supermall orders.
Flexible Payments: Easy installments and Buy Now, Pay Later options available through noon’s banking partners.
The 11.11 Sale goes live on noon.com and the noon app on 5 November at midnight. With fast fulfi llment, exclusive bank partnerships, and unmatched markdowns across every category, noon is set to deliver the region's ultimate shopping event of the season.