Thai Trade Center Dubai launches restaurant discovery campaign with 25 UAE-based influencers

Commenting on the restaurant discovery campaign, H.E. Charkrienorrathip Savikul, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: "Thai food is a huge part of Thailand's cultural fabric and a real way of connecting with the community in the UAE. The campaign is all about giving people in the UAE the opportunity to experience real Thai food and at the same time learn about the traditions that go with it. We're very much in favour of any initiative that will help to build people to people link between Thailand and the UAE and which will in turn foster a greater appreciation of Thai culture."