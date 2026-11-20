Hope you’ve been making wish lists (we certainly have), because soon you’ll be able to afford what's on there without straining your budget. White Friday – UAE’s version of the global shopping phenomenon Black Friday – is returning with more deals than you’ll know what to do with. The only thing we suggest is having a strategy, or your haul might come with some buyer's regret. If you have a practical, tactical plan on how to to best buy, you’ll walk away feeling productive - after all, who doesn't like saving money and yet getting everything they want?

Looking to flex while you slay in the gym? This where you can get some active wear – and practical gym staples – that are so comfy you may want to live in them. You’ll get sitewide 60 per cent off on White Friday this year. If you spend more than Dh399, you get an extra 15 per cent discount and should you go up to Dh599, you get an extra 25 per cent off. Just use the code WHITE25 to collect.

Exercise has never looked fancier. Get kitted out with new patterns on outfits, footwear, or accessories all the while getting a good deal on it is exceptional work for a day. Whether you want to consider body type while buying your next haul, trends, or age, this is the time to go looking. The exclusive online White Friday Sale is offering 30-to-70 per cent off.

Now this is a big deal. This brand is offering between 50 and 70 per cent off on everything from their Men’s Collection to women’s ensembles and kids’ outfits on White Friday. Giordano touts itself as a promise – of simplicity, confidence and style. Perhaps it’s time to see why.

HomeBox is having what it calls its Big Friday Sale, where things are between 20 and 70 per cent discounted. Bigger bill, bigger deal, it offers. If you’ve got an order that stretches past Dh1,299, you can use the code BF10 to get a further 10 per cent discount. From cushions and cute covers to outdoor furniture and kitchen essentials, stock up for the season (or just because) from HomeBox.

For sole food, check out Foot Locker’s White Friday sale, which offers up to 75 per cent off on shoe shoes, clothes, and accessories. And then get ready for the head turns, the quick checks, and the dramatic question: Where did you get that?

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.