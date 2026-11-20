Yasmina AI assistant, adidas' amped up outfits and more are calling your name
Hope you’ve been making wish lists (we certainly have), because soon you’ll be able to afford what's on there without straining your budget. White Friday – UAE’s version of the global shopping phenomenon Black Friday – is returning with more deals than you’ll know what to do with. The only thing we suggest is having a strategy, or your haul might come with some buyer's regret. If you have a practical, tactical plan on how to to best buy, you’ll walk away feeling productive - after all, who doesn't like saving money and yet getting everything they want?
Here are some highlights to consider:
If you want an AI assistant this White Friday, Yasmina is the one to add to your cart. Made for Arabic-speaking homes in the region, it responds to simple voice commands, handles everyday requests and keeps the whole family entertained.
For families with young children, Kids Mode turns screen time into play time with guessing games, word chains, nursery rhymes, bedtime stories and Safe Search built in.
There’s a Yasmina for every corner of the house, with four models to choose from: Lite, Mini, Midi and Max.
The deal: over 60% off Yasmina and Yango Play for 12 months, a White Friday saving that lasts all year, long after the sale weekend ends.
Looking to flex while you slay in the gym? This where you can get some active wear – and practical gym staples – that are so comfy you may want to live in them. You’ll get sitewide 60 per cent off on White Friday this year. If you spend more than Dh399, you get an extra 15 per cent discount and should you go up to Dh599, you get an extra 25 per cent off. Just use the code WHITE25 to collect.
Exercise has never looked fancier. Get kitted out with new patterns on outfits, footwear, or accessories all the while getting a good deal on it is exceptional work for a day. Whether you want to consider body type while buying your next haul, trends, or age, this is the time to go looking. The exclusive online White Friday Sale is offering 30-to-70 per cent off.
Now this is a big deal. This brand is offering between 50 and 70 per cent off on everything from their Men’s Collection to women’s ensembles and kids’ outfits on White Friday. Giordano touts itself as a promise – of simplicity, confidence and style. Perhaps it’s time to see why.
HomeBox is having what it calls its Big Friday Sale, where things are between 20 and 70 per cent discounted. Bigger bill, bigger deal, it offers. If you’ve got an order that stretches past Dh1,299, you can use the code BF10 to get a further 10 per cent discount. From cushions and cute covers to outdoor furniture and kitchen essentials, stock up for the season (or just because) from HomeBox.
For sole food, check out Foot Locker’s White Friday sale, which offers up to 75 per cent off on shoe shoes, clothes, and accessories. And then get ready for the head turns, the quick checks, and the dramatic question: Where did you get that?