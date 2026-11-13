The jobs data stands out the most. The UAE created about 2,816 jobs for every $1 billion of greenfield FDI between 2019 and 2023, up from 2,265 in the previous five years. The OECD average stood at 2,318 and 1,880 over the same periods. That gives the UAE 498 more jobs per $1 billion, roughly 21 per cent higher. Its jobs intensity also grew 24 per cent between the two periods, against 23 per cent for the OECD.