Outward stock reaches Dh1.48 trillion as Mubadala, ADIA and port operators invest globally
Dubai: UAE's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows have reached $63.353 billion or Dh232.7 billion in 2025, according to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The data shows that the country has consolidated its position as a major international investor, building a broad and diversified portfolio spanning six continents.
According to the latest data from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UAE has made strategic investments in sectors including energy, infrastructure, ports and logistics, technology, artificial intelligence, industry, real estate, financial services and healthcare.
The country's outward FDI stock ended the year at $402.729 billion or Dh1.48 trillion. It stood at $55.56 billion or Dh204 billion in 2010. Global FDI flows totalled $1.6 trillion, which amounts to Dh5.9 trillion in 2025, UNCTAD's World Investment Report 2026 records. The report also notes that UAE is Africa's largest investor.
North America accounts for 44 per cent of Mubadala Investment Company's portfolio. That covers more than 80 direct investments and $170 billion (Dh624.3 billion) in assets under management. Europe holds 15 per cent, Asia-Pacific 13 per cent, and Latin America and the Caribbean 1 per cent.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) also spreads its money widely. Its long-term allocation runs 45 to 60 per cent in North America and 15 to 30 per cent in Europe. Emerging markets take 10 to 20 per cent, and developed Asia 5 to 10 per cent.
DP World operates in more than 80 countries through over 590 business units. AD Ports Group ended 2025 with its own offices in more than 50 countries. It has a commercial presence in 158 countries and runs 34 ports and terminals in the UAE and abroad.
Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, said that the UAE had built a broad and geographically diversified international investment presence, supported by a clear approach to strengthening cooperation with other countries and developing economic and trade partnerships that open new markets and opportunities for national investments.
Al Gergawi noted that UAE investments now extend across South and Central America, Africa and other regions offering favourable investment environments. At the same time, the UAE continues to attract investment from around the world.
Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of AIM Global Foundation, said UAE capital had become increasingly sophisticated, diversified and globally distributed, with sovereign wealth funds and family offices establishing long-term strategic positions in markets including Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.
UAE investors are increasingly acting as partnership builders, he argues, drawing on governance, regulatory expertise and institutional networks to support cross-border initiatives.
Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, said the UAE represents a leading investment model, supported by its ability to develop systems that attract investment from around the world. He said the UAE had achieved diversification both within its domestic economy and through the geographic spread of its overseas investments, making its investment experience a strong model in the sector.