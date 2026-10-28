Bilateral trade soars as Indonesia and UAE strengthen economic ties

Behind these numbers stands the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) Dubai, the export promotion office of Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade in the UAE. Established in 1985, it has accompanied the relationship for more than 40 of its 50 years, growing alongside Dubai itself as the city became the region’s trading gateway. Operating under the Directorate General of National Export Development and alongside the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai, ITPC Dubai is often the first point of contact for UAE companies looking to source from Indonesia, and for Indonesian exporters entering the Gulf.