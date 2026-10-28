Indonesia, UAE forge stronger economic ties with growing trade and investment opportunities

Denny Lesmana spotlights strong opportunities to invest in and trade with UAE
In an exclusive chat, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai, Denny Lesmana, spotlights strong opportunities for Indonesian companies to invest in and trade with the UAE
Where are the strongest opportunities for Indonesian companies and products across the UAE?
The work area of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai covers six Emirates of the UAE: Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman.
Each Emirate within the Consulate General’s jurisdiction has its own economic strengths and business opportunities. Dubai is well established as a global hub for trade, logistics, finance and re-exports, while the Northern Emirates offer opportunities through their industrial, manufacturing, logistics, port and tourism sectors.
Indonesia has a substantial pool of skilled professionals who can contribute to the growing economy of the UAE.Denny Lesmana, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai
Jewelry, precious metals and gemstones remain Indonesia’s leading non-oil export to the United Arab Emirates, worth around $1,183 billion in 2025, and continue to attract significant interest from Emirati businesses. Indonesia also exports nine other major product categories, including CPO, vehicles, electrical equipments, iron and steel, footwear, inorganic chemicals, paper products, and textiles.
Foods and beverages, coffee, spices, and building materials are also attracting growing interest. Indonesia offers a broad range of competitive products that can serve both the domestic market of the United Arab Emirates and regional markets.
We also see growing interest from Indonesian companies in setting up businesses in the United Arab Emirates, especially in free zones, which offer full foreign ownership and simple licensing procedures.
What barriers remain, and how is the Consulate General helping businesses benefit from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement?
Indonesia is a huge market, with a population of more than 280 million people and abundant natural resources. Bilateral trade has grown significantly since the Indonesia–United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that entered into force on 1 September 2023.
The agreement removes or reduces tariffs on a wide range of goods and includes provisions on digital trade, customs facilitation and the Islamic economy.
The bilateral trade between Indonesia and the UAE reached $6.41 billion in 2025, more than 60 per cent increase from $4 billion in 2021. Businesses still need to navigate market requirements, product certification (including halal certification and labelling rules), distribution networks and local partnerships.
To promote trade and engage business people, the Consulate General works closely with the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center in Dubai and the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center in Abu Dhabi to promote trade and investment.
We actively engage business communities, facilitate business-to-business meetings and partnerships, promote Trade Expo Indonesia,
Indonesia’s largest international trade exhibition, and accompany Emirati business delegations to Indonesia to translate commercial interest into tangible transactions and investment.
How can Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates strengthen cooperation in skilled talent?
Indonesia has a substantial pool of skilled professionals who can contribute to the growing economy of the United Arab Emirates, particularly in hospitality, technology and other high-growth sectors.
We are already seeing promising developments, with the Consulate General receiving requests from Emirati companies seeking assistance in recruiting Indonesian professionals.
We see significant potential to strengthen this cooperation through closer engagement with employers, better matching of professional skills with industry needs, and partnerships in training and skills development. We also place importance on ensuring the protection and welfare of Indonesian workers.
Our objective is to ensure that Indonesian professionals can contribute meaningfully to the development of the United Arab Emirates while creating mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries.