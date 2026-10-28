ITPC Dubai: Connecting Indonesian enterprise with global opportunities

Champions Indonesian exports, strengthen trade partnerships, unlocks international markets
The Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) Dubai is a governmental body dedicated to promoting Indonesian trade and export products in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. As an extension of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, ITPC Dubai serves as a strategic bridge connecting Indonesian businesses with global opportunities, fostering international trade relations, and showcasing the diverse range of high-quality products Indonesia has to offer.
Our mission is to enhance the presence of Indonesian products in international markets, particularly in the UAE, by providing comprehensive support and services to exporters and importers. We aim to facilitate successful trade ventures, promote sustainable business practices, and contribute to the economic growth of Indonesia through strategic trade initiatives.
We envision a world where Indonesian products are recognized for their quality and innovation, contributing to a thriving and sustainable global trade ecosystem. Through our dedicated efforts, we strive to be a key player in advancing Indonesia’s economic interests on the international stage.
Our team is comprised of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of both the Indonesian and UAE markets. We are passionate about promoting Indonesian trade and are here to support you in navigating the complexities of international business.