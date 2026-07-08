"Over the past years, the UAE’s consistency in attracting record levels of FDI inflows – expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 24% between 2021 and 2025 - has reflected the strength of the choices we have made as a nation," said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment. "What makes 2025 a distinctive year is not only the scale of inbound capital, but its composition. Investment continued to diversify across sectors, deepening in quality and broadening in geographic origin.”