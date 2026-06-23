Emirate captures 7% of global greenfield FDI projects with Dh32.4 billion inflows
Dubai: Dubai’s latest foreign investment surge is expected to create thousands of new employment opportunities, with 38,918 jobs linked to new greenfield FDI projects in 2025 — an 18.8 per cent increase from the previous year.
The emirate attracted a record 1,253 new foreign investment projects during the year, securing its position as the world’s top destination for greenfield FDI projects for the fifth consecutive year, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets database.
The projects accounted for 7 per cent of all greenfield FDI projects globally, setting a new record for Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared on X: “For the 5th consecutive year, Dubai has ranked as the world’s top destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects.”
He added that the emirate also secured top global rankings in sectors including manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
Greenfield FDI refers to investments where companies establish new operations, such as offices, factories, research centres or other facilities, rather than acquiring existing businesses.
The total capital inflows linked to greenfield FDI projects reached Dh32.4 billion, while the projects created 38,918 jobs, an increase of 18.8 per cent compared with 2024, according to the figures shared.
Dubai has increasingly focused on attracting international companies across sectors including technology, manufacturing and emerging industries, with FDI projects being tracked as a key indicator of investor activity.
Sheikh Hamdan said the latest rankings reflected Dubai’s “clear vision, competitive business environment, and growing global appeal as a leading destination to live, work, and invest.”
The figures place Dubai among the world’s strongest markets for attracting new foreign investment projects, with the emirate continuing to compete with major global business hubs for international capital.