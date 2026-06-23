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Dubai’s foreign investment surge creates nearly 39,000 jobs in one year

Emirate captures 7% of global greenfield FDI projects with Dh32.4 billion inflows

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Nearly 39,000 jobs were created through Dubai’s latest foreign investment drive as global companies continued to set up new projects in the emirate.
Nearly 39,000 jobs were created through Dubai’s latest foreign investment drive as global companies continued to set up new projects in the emirate.
AFP

The emirate attracted a record 1,253 new foreign investment projects during the year, securing its position as the world’s top destination for greenfield FDI projects for the fifth consecutive year, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets database.

The projects accounted for 7 per cent of all greenfield FDI projects globally, setting a new record for Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared on X: “For the 5th consecutive year, Dubai has ranked as the world’s top destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects.”

He added that the emirate also secured top global rankings in sectors including manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Greenfield FDI refers to investments where companies establish new operations, such as offices, factories, research centres or other facilities, rather than acquiring existing businesses.

The total capital inflows linked to greenfield FDI projects reached Dh32.4 billion, while the projects created 38,918 jobs, an increase of 18.8 per cent compared with 2024, according to the figures shared.

Dubai has increasingly focused on attracting international companies across sectors including technology, manufacturing and emerging industries, with FDI projects being tracked as a key indicator of investor activity.

Sheikh Hamdan said the latest rankings reflected Dubai’s “clear vision, competitive business environment, and growing global appeal as a leading destination to live, work, and invest.”

The figures place Dubai among the world’s strongest markets for attracting new foreign investment projects, with the emirate continuing to compete with major global business hubs for international capital.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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