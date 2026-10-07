AI, fintech and green tech lead a sector the UAE wants to make a global hub by 2030
Dubai: The number of new-economy companies in the UAE has reached nearly 125,000, up about 37 per cent from a year earlier. Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri disclosed the figure for the end of the first half of 2026.
Bin Touq co-chairs the board of trustees of Investopia, an investment platform run under the UAE government. He spoke to WAM on the sidelines of Investopia Bridge 2026 in Abu Dhabi.
What counts as a new-economy firm
Companies that build their business on technology, knowledge and innovation rather than traditional trade and hydrocarbons classify as firms under new-economy. Among these the government has prioritized advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy and e-commerce. The list also covers renewable energy, the circular economy, green technologies, digital media and arts, financial technology and smart mobility.
Bin Touq says AI should be seen as more than a standalone sector. He describes it as a tool that lifts manufacturing productivity, improves logistics, develops financial services, enhances tourism and increases energy efficiency.
Part of ‘We the UAE 2031’
The push forms one of four main priorities under 'We the UAE 2031' initiative. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the plan on November 22, 2022, at the UAE Government Annual Meetings.
The ten-year roadmap follows Vision 2021 and sits beneath the UAE Centennial 2071 plan. Its four pillars are a Forward Society, Forward Economy, Forward Diplomacy and Forward Ecosystem.
Targets include lifting foreign trade to Dh4 trillion 1.09 trillion)and raising tourism's GDP contribution to Dh450 billion (122.5 billion). The UAE also aims to rank among the top ten countries for attracting global talent. The goal is to make the UAE a global hub by the end of the decade.
Bin Touq says Investopia has put more emphasis on Africa in its international engagements this year. The platform wants to move from identifying opportunities to building partnerships in infrastructure, financing, industrial capacity and investment corridors. Meetings have also examined logistics and infrastructure as drivers of more resilient trade routes.
Investopia has signed more than 32 partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding since launch. Partners include institutions, companies, accelerators, investment funds and banks.
The UAE already carries weight on the continent. UNCTAD's World Investment Report 2026 names it Africa's largest investor. UAE outward FDI flows reached $63.35 billion (Dh232.7 billion) in 2025. The outward stock stands at $402.7 billion (Dh1.48 trillion), up from $55.56 billion (Dh204 billion) in 2010.
Bin Touq puts UAE investment in Africa above $110 billion (Dh404 billion) between 2019 and 2023. That ranks the UAE fourth globally, behind the United States, China and the European Union. More than $70 billion (Dh257 billion) went to green, energy and renewable energy projects. Tourism sits among the top five Emirati investment sectors in Africa, alongside energy, infrastructure, logistics and real estate.